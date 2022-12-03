Cycling - Track

Harrie Lavreysen has no regrets despite narrow defeat to Matthew Richardson in Men's Sprint Track Champions League

Harrie Lavreysen says he is “happy” with his runners-up spot to Matthew Richardson in the Men’s Sprint league despite a narrow defeat to the Australian. Richardson pipped Lavreysen in the final event of the series to steal the title after a thrilling battle between both riders throughout the four weeks of racing. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:35, 2 hours ago