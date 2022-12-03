Advertisement
Ad
Cycling - Track

Harrie Lavreysen has no regrets despite narrow defeat to Matthew Richardson in Men's Sprint Track Champions League

Harrie Lavreysen says he is “happy” with his runners-up spot to Matthew Richardson in the Men’s Sprint league despite a narrow defeat to the Australian. Richardson pipped Lavreysen in the final event of the series to steal the title after a thrilling battle between both riders throughout the four weeks of racing. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:35, 2 hours ago

Related

'Sensational scenes' - UCI Track Champions League 2022 trophy ceremony
London

'Sensational scenes' - UCI Track Champions League 2022 trophy ceremony

00:03:37

‘I didn’t do anything wrong’ – No regrets for Lavreysen despite narrow defeat to Richardson
London

‘I didn’t do anything wrong’ – No regrets for Lavreysen despite narrow defeat to Richardson

00:02:35

‘The riders have rarely stuck to this rulebook!’ - Rowsell on unique nature of TCL scratch race
London

‘The riders have rarely stuck to this rulebook!’ - Rowsell on unique nature of TCL scratch race

00:01:55

Track Champions League recap - Round four drama as Archibald loses ground, Richardson excels
London

Track Champions League recap - Round four drama as Archibald loses ground, Richardson excels

00:03:00

‘That's a disaster!’ – Archibald eliminated with seven riders left
London

‘That's a disaster!’ – Archibald eliminated with seven riders left

00:00:31

More Cycling - Track

'Sensational scenes' - UCI Track Champions League 2022 trophy ceremony
London

'Sensational scenes' - UCI Track Champions League 2022 trophy ceremony

00:03:37

‘I didn’t do anything wrong’ – No regrets for Lavreysen despite narrow defeat to Richardson
London

‘I didn’t do anything wrong’ – No regrets for Lavreysen despite narrow defeat to Richardson

00:02:35

‘The riders have rarely stuck to this rulebook!’ - Rowsell on unique nature of TCL scratch race
London

‘The riders have rarely stuck to this rulebook!’ - Rowsell on unique nature of TCL scratch race

00:01:55

Track Champions League recap - Round four drama as Archibald loses ground, Richardson excels
London

Track Champions League recap - Round four drama as Archibald loses ground, Richardson excels

00:03:00

‘That's a disaster!’ – Archibald eliminated with seven riders left
London

‘That's a disaster!’ – Archibald eliminated with seven riders left

00:00:31