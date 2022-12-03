Cycling - Track

Track Champions League 2022 recap - Round four drama as Katie Archibald loses ground, Matt Richardson excels

There was drama aplenty during round four of the Track Champions League. Katie Archibald lost ground in her quest to retain her Endurance League title and Matt Richardson moved into the box seat in the Sprint League after the first of two London rounds of the TCL. You can watch the TCL live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:03:00, 15 minutes ago