Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2022 trophy ceremony in London as all riders come together

Watch the 2022 UCI Track Champions League ceremony as all 72 riders from this year's field come together to celebrate the end of this year's series. Mathilde Gros (Women's Sprint), Matthew Richardson (Men's Sprint), Jennifer Valente (Women's Endurance) and Claudio Imhof (Men's Endurance) became the new champions after a thrilling final night in London.

00:03:37, an hour ago