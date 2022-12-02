Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: ‘That's a disaster!’ – Katie Archibald eliminated with seven riders left

Katie Archibald had a "disaster" in the women's elimination race as she finished down in seventh and lost ground to rival Jennifer Valente. She was clearly struggling and didn’t have the legs after nearly being eliminated earlier in the race. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+.

00:00:31, 11 minutes ago