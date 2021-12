Cycling - Track

From friends to rivals - Emma Hinze and Lea Friedrich

In a special feature from the UCI Track Champions League, Emma Hinze and Lea Friedrich discuss their transition from friends to rivals at the event.

00:01:10, 23 minutes ago