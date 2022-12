Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 04:21:16 Replay

How things stand:

After three enthralling rounds of UCI Track Champions League racing - in Mallorca, Berlin and then Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines - the Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen leads the men’s Sprint category , with Matthew Richardson of Australia sat in second. The men’s Endurance sees just 12 points separate Claudio Imhof (Austria) in first and Mark Stewart (Great Britain) in fourth.

League standings after Round 3

Men’s endurance - Top 5



1. Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 80

2. Matthias Guillemette (Canada) 74 points

3. Sebastian Mora (Spain) 71

4. Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 68

5. Ollie Wood (Great Britain) 60

Women’s endurance - Top 5

1. Jennifer Valente (USA) 98 points

2. Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 97

3. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) 62

4. Lily Williams (USA) 62

5. Anita Stenberg (Norway) 57

Men’s sprint - Top 5

1. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 111 points

2. Matthew Richardson (Australia) 109

3. Stefan Botticher (Germany) 86

4. Santiago Morales Ramires (Colombia) 52

5. Kevin Quintero (Colombia) 52

Women’s sprint - Top 5

1. Mathilde Gros (France) 83

2. Martha Bayona (Colombia) 74 points

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 73

4. Shanne Braspenninckx (Netherlands) 69

5. Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 56

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+ . We will have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

