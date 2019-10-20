The Olympic champions secured their third medals of the week in the madison finishing with 31 points, two behind Danish winners Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth.

Earlier in the week, the pair - along with Neah Evans and Ellie Dickson - won the team pursuit.

Kenny added to this with silver in the omnium and Archibald secured bronze in the individual pursuit.

"I’m exhausted – we put everything into that,” Archibald said.

"I’ve got stuff to work on personally and we’ve got ways we can improve as a team, so while I wish we had scored those two more points for gold, I still feel optimistic about future races.”

In the men's event, Matt Walls and Ollie Wood finished eighth which was also won by Denmark - courtesy of the team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov.