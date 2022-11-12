Cycling - Track

Laura Kenny on ectopic pregnancy heartbreak and dealing with loss - 'The scariest time of my life'

Laura Kenny sat down with Orla Chennaoui to discuss the traumas of the last 12 months and how it impacted her mental health. Kenny said that returning to riding gave her a release and allowed her to process the traumas of the last year. Kenny revealed in April that she had miscarried at nine weeks last November, and was forced to have a fallopian tube removed in January.

