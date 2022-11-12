Cycling - Track

Track Champions League - Watch the thrilling men's sprint final as Matthew Richardson stuns Harrie Lavreysen in upset

Track Champions League - Watch the thrilling men's sprint final as Matthew Richardson stuns Harrie Lavreysen in a big upset in Mallorca. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:03:57, 2 hours ago