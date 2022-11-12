Advertisement
Cycling - Track

Watch the dramatic moment Katie Archibald drops out of elimination race at Track Champions League in Mallorca

Watch the dramatic moment that Britain's Katie Archibald drops out of the elimination race at the Track Champions League in Mallorca. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:00:42, an hour ago

