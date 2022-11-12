Cycling - Track

Watch unbelievable moment Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez loses her saddle but still wins at Track Champions League

Watch the unbelievable moment Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez loses her saddle but still wins her heat in the women's sprint at the Track Champions League. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:02:40, an hour ago