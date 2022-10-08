Advertisement
Cycling - Track

‘Moving this record into a new era!’ – Filippo Ganna smashes Hour Record

Filippo Ganna produced a stunning ride around the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland to beat the Hour Record. The Italian laid down a new mark of 56.792 km and, in doing so, beat the previous mark of 55.548 km that was set by Daniel Bigham in August, a performance engineer at Ganna's team Ineos Grenadiers. Ganna completed 227 laps of the track to beat the record by just over 1.3 kms.

