British Cycling riders Neah Evans, Matt Walls and Laura Kenny added further medals after the third day of the European Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Evans claimed team pursuit gold on Thursday alongside Josie Knight, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, and held off Italian pair Martina Alzini and Silvia Valsecchi to double up on Friday in the individual. The win made it a fourth European gold for Evans after the 30-year-old won team pursuit gold at 2018 and 2019 games.

“When it sinks in, it’ll feel very special – I’m delighted,” said Evans.

“It’s been a busy week; it’s been a bit bizarre as effectively we’ve had a summer of no racing and then to come to the European track champs where it’s just been non-stop. It’s been great to get back racing, and to get some really good results is just amazing.”

Walls, who is set to join the Bora–Hansgrohe team on a three-year contract at the start of the 2021 road season, held his nerve to seal omnium success. The 22-year-old went into the final discipline of the evening – the points race – with a four-point advantage after he had won the tempo race, came second in the elimination race and third in the scratch race and held on to take the overall win by 12 points from Yauheni Karaliok.

Elsewhere, Laura Kenny collected a 16th European Championships medal as she claimed silver in the omnium, with Elisa Balsamo taking gold and Maria Novolodskaya making up the podium.

