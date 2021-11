Cycling - Track

‘I underestimated it a bit’ - Jeffrey Hoogland on ‘hectic’ UCI Track Champions League

Jeffrey Hoogland says he underestimated the hectic nature of the UCI Track Champions League ahead of the first round in Mallorca. The UCI Track Champions League returns for round two on November 27 and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:00:44, 33 minutes ago