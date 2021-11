Cycling - Track

‘It’s strange seeing myself like this!’ – Emma Hinze on her fierce alter-ego

Germany's sprint world champion, Emma Hinze, speaks to Eurosport ahead of the second round of competition in the UCI Track Champions League. Hinze leads the women's sprint classification, and is in ebullient, confident form as she looks ahead to another night of racing, in Lithuania's Cido Arena. “I’ll just try to do my best, like last time,” she says.

00:00:51, an hour ago