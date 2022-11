Cycling - Track

Harrie Lavreysen shows ‘phenomenal’ speed into line to see off Rayan Helal at UCI Track Champions League

Harrie Lavreysen hit 2039 watts as he ousted home rider Rayan Helal and GB's Hamish Turnbull in heat 6 of the men’s sprint competition on Saturday at the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in the UCI Track Champions League.

00:02:20, an hour ago