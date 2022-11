Cycling - Track

‘He has his crown back! - Harrie Lavreysen finally beats Matt Richardson at Track Champions League

Matt Richardson had won the two sprint finals at the Mallorca and Berlin rounds of the Track Champions League. At the third time of asking, Harrie Lavreysen, who had lost to him in those finals, beat the Australian. Watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:02, 35 minutes ago