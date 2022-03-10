Scottish cyclist John Paul has died aged 28.

Paul represented Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won the world junior sprint crown in 2011.

Scottish Cycling said on Twitter.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing.

"A brilliant track sprinter who represented Scotland at Glasgow 2014, John was also a wonderful person both on and off the bike, who will be sorely missed by our cycling community."

His club - Glasgow Track Racing Club – called him “a truly remarkable man”, adding that details of a memorial service would follow.

"It is with the most profound sadness that we mark the passing of our dear friend and club member, John Paul," Glasgow Track Racing Club said in a statement.

"There will be talk of the once in a generation talent that John possessed on a bike, but his ability to inspire, encourage and joke around off the bike was where we valued him most.

"JP was a truly remarkable man, with a love and passion for the sport that he used to help those around him.

"John came to a training camp with us last summer at Newcastle U-Lyme after six years away from the sport and slotted into our group as if he'd never been away.

"He was sparing with his time and knowledge to always bring up those around him.

"As a man he was also someone who cared so deeply for his family and took great pride in telling us stories about them.

"We cannot begin to imagine their loss and grief and can only send our love and condolences their way.

"We will be holding a memorial service for John soon with more details to follow."

