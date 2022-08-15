Cycling - Track

The moment Italy's Rachele Barbieri won gold at the 2022 European Championship Omnium in Munich

Rachele Barbieri won the women’s Omnium at the 2022 European Championships. The 25-year-old Italian Barbieri took gold ahead of her French rival Clara Copponi, who finished in second for silver. Bronze went to Poland’s Daria Pikulik. She explained: “I’m really happy, I came here to race the team pursuit and the Omnium, so two really nice opportunities, so I’m really happy for what I took."

00:02:33, an hour ago