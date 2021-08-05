The Izu velodrome has provided plenty of drama for us all since the track cycling got underway with photo finishes and some nasty-looking crashes.

Whether it's the omnium, keirin, individual sprints or team pursuits, they all have one thing in common - laps and more laps around a track.

So if you're wondering just how long each lap is, you've come to the right place.

How long is the Izu velodrome cycling track?

One lap on the wooden cycling track of the Izu velodrome is 250m - for context, an Olympic running track is 400m.

The track also has 45 degree banks.to help athletes maintain speed as they travel round the bends.

The indoor venue is located in Izu City, Shizuoka, and fully complies with the technical standards required by the Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body for cycling.

Sadly the riders haven't been able to experience a party atmosphere with the majority of fans banned from attending due to coronavirus restrictions but the venue would usually hold 3,600 spectators.

The Izu velodrome was first opened in 2011.

Tokyo Olympics track cycling schedule (all times BST)

Friday, August 6 - 07:30 - 09:15

Women's Sprint Qualifying

Men's Sprint 1/2 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Women's Madison Final

Men's Sprint Final Places 3-4 & 1-2

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Women's Madison Victory Ceremony

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony

Saturday, August 07:30 - 10:25

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men's Keirin First Round

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Keirin Repechages

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals

Men's Madison Final

Men's Madison Victory Ceremony

Sunday, August 8 - 02:00 - 05:15

Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Women's Sprint Semifinals

Men's Keirin Quarterfinals

Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Men's Keirin Semifinals

Women's Sprint Finals

Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

Men's Keirin Final 7-12

Men's Keirin Final 1-6

Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony

Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4

Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony

Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony

