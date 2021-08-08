Laura Kenny was left to marvel at her own ill fortunes as a huge crash during the opening race of the omnium hampered her defence of the title and a third Tokyo medal.

The 29-year-old was able to continue but her hopes of a sixth Olympic gold were tarnished beyond repair in the elimination race , where an early exit left her needing a miracle to make the podium.

Despite recovering to finish sixth overall, Kenny’s reign as omnium champion was ended by Jennifer Valente of the United States. , who took gold ahead of Japan's Yumi Kajihara and the Netherland's Kirsten Wild.

Tokyo 2020 ‘What on earth were they thinking?’ – Wiggins after Kenny left rest of field ‘for dead’ 38 MINUTES AGO

“Just a nightmare”, Kenny told Eurosport ahead of Valente’s crowning in the medal ceremony.

“Honestly when I went down I thought, ‘that is it, there is not a chance I am getting this back’.

‘Absolutely remarkable’ – Kenny collects seventh Olympic gold

“You just can’t make it up, I thought coming into this, I’ve had my bad luck surely and then low and behold I get taken down again.”

The most successful female athlete in British history, Kenny returns home with a gold alongside Katie Archibald in the madison and a silver in the team pursuit.

Her madison victory made her the first woman in British history to win gold at three different Games, adding another accolade to a glittering career CV.

Few Brits can match her accomplishments, though her spouse can.

His incredible victory moved him ahead of Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins on golds and total medals respectively.

Asked for her reaction to her husband’s triumph, Kenny laughed: “Honestly last night he goes to me, ‘you know if you win the omnium we can make a clock out of gold medals'.

“He only goes and does it doesn’t he.”

The pair return home with their status’ as two of the greatest athletes in British history only further enhanced, but for Kenny it’s back to reality and her young son.

Asked about the prospect of returning to parental duties, Kenny said: “I was sat at breakfast this morning and I was like, ‘this feels really early’.

“Then I was thinking, ‘yep, this is my life from today onwards’.”

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Kenny misses out on medal as USA's Valente claims outstanding omnium victory 44 MINUTES AGO