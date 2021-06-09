Laura Kenny has a split off and on track personality which cannot be matched by many athletes, according to her British cycling team-mate Ed Clancy.

The 29-year-old will be heading to Tokyo 2020 looking to increase her haul of four Olympic gold medals, and looks in good shape to do that - with a possibility that she will compete in three events.

Kenny has won every discipline she has competed in across London 2012 and Rio 2016, and in Japan, she could make British Olympic history - taking her total to seven golds, one ahead of the current record set by her husband Jason Kenny (who will be looking to increase his own tally) and Sir Chris Hoy.

Clancy, a three-time Olympic champion himself who will be competing at his final Games, says Laura looked like a star from the moment he first saw her and believes she will break all records she goes for.

“She’s already the most decorated female Olympian [in British history], she’s always been a talent,” he told Eurosport.

“I remember the first week she came into the velodrome - I’d never seen her before, I’d never heard of her either, and I was watching her ride around in the team pursuit and she was the strongest woman out there and it was her first week on the track.

I knew then that she was going to be something special. I don’t think Laura’s going anywhere, she’s coming into great form and she’s the sort of person who could be in all three bunch races - team pursuit, omnium, madison - her record speaks for herself - she’s got a 100% gold medal record so far, so I think she’ll come up with the goods.

Clancy says he always sees Kenny in “business mode” but reckons the key to her success is both her innate ability and her mindset.

“First things first, behind every champion like she is, there’s a lot of talent,” he said.

“She’s been born with a great set of heart or lungs or whatever it is - she’s naturally talented as an athlete. The next thing behind every champion is that she’s got the discipline to make and keep these good habits every day.

She’ll look after her training load, she’ll be in contact with the coaches every week, she’ll have her five fruit and veg everyday, she’ll be disciplined with her sleep hygiene, and I think on top of that with Laura - she’s a real competitor.

“She’s quite a small happy character, she’s not an intimidating person but when you see her in the heat of competition... and I’ve been fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with her in my omnium days especially and see how much she wants it. She rises to the occasion and she’s a fierce competitor.”

