Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 - ‘A to B as quickly as possible! – Bradley Wiggins breaks down the Team Pursuit

Eight-time Olympic medallist Bradley Wiggins digs into the Team Pursuit ahead of a day of racing at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka, Japan. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:11, 19 minutes ago