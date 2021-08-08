Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Absolutely remarkable’ – Jason Kenny collects seventh Olympic gold

Jason Kenny tore through the keirin final to win a stunning seventh Olympic gold in Tokyo, the most in British history. The 33-year-old shocked the field by sprinting clear with three laps to go to finish 0.763 seconds ahead of Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang, with the Netherland's Harrie Lavreysen taking bronze. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

