Bradley Wiggins says he is relieved he didn’t opt to extend his career in a bid for a Tokyo Olympic gold medal after seeing Britain’s team pursuit men struggle to dominate the event in the manner they have for much of the past two decades.

Team GB had won the last three gold medals in the men’s team pursuit, but will not ride for Tokyo after failing to make the final.

And, although Wiggins says that Britain have improved in the five-year block leading into the Games, he feels that the other nations have caught up.

“The times suggest that Britain have made huge improvements,” Wiggins said. “Our women today set a new world record let’s not forget, you can only do what you can do on the day, and it was bettered by a better team.

“We’ve dominated the last three Olympiads and I think it’s fair to say we had quite a lot of technology gains over the other nations.

I think other nations have caught up with us now and it’s become much more of a level playing field.

“We saw a lot of disputes this morning and complaints put in against each nation for different breaches in equipment. It’s become sort of a technology race now as opposed to a physical one.

“I think it’s just much more of a level playing field, and it’s great to watch! I’m glad I didn’t carry on for another five years because chances are it would have been a waste – there’s no silver medal at the Olympics really for me, winning became the standard, winning gold medals.”

Two of Wiggins’ Olympic golds came alongside Ed Clancy in the team pursuits in 2008 and 2016.

And Wiggins was trackside to interview Clancy when the 36-year-old was forced to withdraw from the competition and announce his retirement on Tuesday.

“Ed has been through four Olympic Games now, he’s the most successful and decorated British team pursuiter and the most decorated world rider in the history of the event,” Wiggins said.

It’s been an absolute privilege to be alongside that man, he’s one of our greatest and most underrated athletes I must saw in terms of his exposure and media attention. And an absolute gentleman as well.

“It wasn’t to be today. He has been struggling with back injuries for the last seven years, and there was one stage before the last Olympics in Rio that he may never walk again if he continued racing.

“And that’s how much dedication and that’s how much he’s put into this sport. I think the emotion did pour out at that moment of time, that this might be his last Olympics, it suddenly hit him that a 20-year career is finally coming to an end.

“And what a career it’s been.”

