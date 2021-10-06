Welsh cyclist Elinor Barker has revealed she was pregnant when she won a team pursuit silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, Barker announced on the social media that she is expecting her first child with her partner.



“We can't believe how lucky we are and are so excited to start the next part of our lives together," wrote Barker, who was part of the Great Britain team that finished second to Germany at the Izu Velodrome in August.

She added on Instagram: “For the eagle eyed among you who have done the maths... yep, I was pregnant at the Tokyo Olympics.”



Barker won a team pursuit gold medal at Rio 2016 and in 2019 revealed that she suffered from endometriosis, a condition that can cause pain, heavy periods and can also make it difficult to conceive.

