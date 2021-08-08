After an eventful morning in the Izu velodrome, Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell rode to victory in the women’s track sprint competition.

The 27-year-old beat Ukraine’s Olena Starikova in the gold final to secure her first Olympic medal.

Speaking to Eurosport, she said: “I’ve heard it four times now [being a gold medallist] and I love it."

Tokyo 2020 Kenny becomes GB's most decorated Olympian with seventh gold medal 14 MINUTES AGO

Responding to a question about only being involved in track cycling for five years, she said: “Yeah I tried the track for the first time in 2017.

“I finished playing soccer but wasn’t done with sport.

Cycling came around and I fell in love with it, the hard work has paid off.

Sze Wal Lee representing Hong Kong saw-off the German world champion Emma Hinze in the race for bronze and final podium position.

Team GB’s Katy Marchant finished second in the race for 5th to 8th places, earning a sixth placed finish overall.

Mitchell only started cycling four years ago at the age of 23, after attending a talent identification programme.

IZU, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Kelsey Mitchell of Team Canada celebrates winning the gold medal during the Women's sprint finals, race 2 of the track cycling on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 08, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Jap Image credit: Eurosport

In 2019 she won a haul of medals across both individual and team events in the Lima Pan American Games and Cochabamba Pan American Championships.

She won gold in the individual sprint event in Lima, whilst doubling up on the same event at Cochabamba, also securing top prize in the team sprint.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Kenny crushes keirin final to win British record seventh gold 30 MINUTES AGO