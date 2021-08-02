China claimed the first track cycling gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games as Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi stormed to victory in the women’s team sprint.

The Chinese pair set a world record in qualifying to underline their favourite status and blasted out of the blocks in the final against Germany.

But a slightly sloppy changeover gave the Germans a chance, with Lea Sophie Friedrich and Emma Heinze almost overhauling their opponents on the line in an exceptionally tight photo finish, with China winning with a time of 31.895.

Gold medallists China's Bao Shanju (L) and China's Zhong Tianshi pose with their medals on the podium after the women's track cycling team sprint finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan, on August 2, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

China's world-record ride in their first run on Monday was one of day all-time bests set at the velodrome in the opening session, with Germany's team pursuit women also smashing the world record.

And Eurosport's Bradley Wiggins says he expects plenty more records to fall over the coming week.

"A lot of riders will have gone away and made gains and improvements coming into these Games, so a lot of athletes will be in a better position than they were a year ago and I think it's set for a brilliant Games.

"I think we're going to see a lot of world records fall and I think it's going to really deliver.

"From a broadcasting point of view it makes it a lot more exciting because I'll get to commentate and talk about what's unfolding before us with no real form guide."

Both British pursuit teams remain in medal contention after the other major action of Monday session, with the women's quartet qualifying second behind Germany in a time that would have broken the pre-Games world record.

However, Team GB's men qualified in fourth and well short of the time set by gold medal favourites Denmark, leaving Britain in danger of failing to win Olympic gold in the event for the first time since 2004.

- - -

