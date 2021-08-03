Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy has withdrawn from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 team pursuit competition and has announced his retirement from the sport.

Clancy has retired as result of a back and sciatica issue.

"I'm absolutely gutted that my Olympic career has ended this way," he said in an official statement. "But it would be unfair of me to try to carry on now I have aggravated my back injury.

"Ultimately, I want the rest of the lads to build on the hard work we have done over the past year and a half and give them the best possible chance of making it on the podium.

"I will be supporting them all the way."

Clancy, a seven-time world champion, has been part of the Olympic gold-winning team pursuit teams at the last three games in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro.

He won his first team pursuit title aged 20 and won a further five. He is also the 2010 omnium world champion.

He continued: "I’ve spent just over 20 years on the Great Britain Cycling Team and I see it as my family. I have achieved more during my time than I ever could have dreamed of, it’s something I will remember for the rest of my life. It’s been a pleasure, to the extent that if I could go back in time I would do it all over again. It’s a tough call, because I’m enjoying it more now than I ever have done, but the difficult choice is usually the right one and right now is the time to go.

"I want to thank everyone – family, friends, coaches, trade teams, sponsors, British Cycling and everyone else who has supported me – my career success has been a big team effort.

"In terms of what’s next, I still love riding bikes and I plan on rounding out the season competing in UCI Track Champions League, as well as focussing on building up the Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy.

"I also really enjoy my ambassadorial role with Pro-Noctis so I would like to do more with them, and I definitely would love to stay connected with British Cycling.

"I have plenty of options, but right now I will be putting all my energy in doing what I can to support the Great Britain Cycling Team out here in Tokyo."

- - -

