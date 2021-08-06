Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald produced a remarkable performance to take gold in the women’s madison at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The Team GB pair were the dominant force right from the gun in the long track cycling race that sees riders work in pairs to compete for sprint points every ten laps, with riders interchanging via hand slings.

And Archibald and Kenny more than lived up to their billing of favourites for gold with a sensational ride that saw them open up a huge early points advantage.

And the British riders underlined their dominance by storming off the front to also win the final sprint to finish with 78 points - more than double the points of their nearest rival.

The gold sees Kenny make history as the most decorated British female Olympian in history, drawing level with dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin on six total medals, but with five of those gold in the case of the extraordinary Kenny.

The talented Scot Archibald adds madison gold to her Team Pursuit gold and silver from Rio and Tokyo respectively.

"They were in charge, it’s a brilliant pairing,” said two-time Olympic champion Jo Rowsell on commentary immediately after the race.

“Both are fast in the sprints, so it was never a case of having the wrong rider in the race when it came around for the sprint laps, both are very fast.

“And both are also very attentive, staying towards the front of the group all the time, not getting in the way of any of those crashes, riding technically very well. They’ve clearly spent a lot of time working on the madison behind the scenes.

But Great Britain were just dominant from start to finish, never ever looked in trouble, never looked in the wrong place, just absolutely bossed it.

“It’s a new Olympic event for women here, it’s been raced at the World Championships four times now, since 2017, and it’s been such a popular event.”

Katie Archibald (R) and Laura Kenny celebrate Image credit: Getty Images

And eight-time Olympic medalist and Eurosport pundit Bradley Wiggins said that the performance was the “absolute definition of greatness”.

“Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, what an absolutely dominant display,” Wiggins said.

“The only danger in the later stages was whether they were going to be in a crash through no fault of their own, but other teams, because it was that chaotic behind. There were lots of teams crashing, but they managed to stay upright and were always on the front foot.

“And they were always on the offensive which kept them out of trouble, scoring points consistently throughout, and they’ve won the gold medal.

“Absolute definition of greatness that was in a Madison from them two.”

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald of Team Great Britain compete during the Women's Madison final of the track cycling on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 06, 2021 in Izu, Japan Image credit: Getty Images

Team GB's Track Cycling medals at Tokyo 2020

Gold - Women's madison - Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

Gold - Men's omnium - Matt Walls

Silver - Women's Team Pursuit

Silver - Men's Team Pursuit

- - -

