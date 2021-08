Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 - ‘It's not over yet for Laura’ – Wiggins on Kenny hopes after scratch race crash

Laura Kenny crashed out of the opening race of the omnium in a blow to her hopes of a sixth Olympic gold medal. However, Bradley Wiggins says that Kenny can still defend her crown.

00:00:43, 2 hours ago