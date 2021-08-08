Team GB's Jack Carlin is out of the men’s keirin event after failing to qualify from his semi-final, though Jason Kenny made it through.
The 24-year-old Scot had been gunning for his third medal in Tokyo but finished fourth to agonisingly miss out on a spot in the final by one position.
Carlin won bronze in the individual sprint and silver in team event, but will have to settle for a spectator’s view of the 3:51am BST gold medal race.
Team-mate Jason Kenny made it through however, qualifying in first ahead of Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer and Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa.
The six-time Olympian arrives in the final in excellent form, having also impressed in his quarter-final heat.
His speed was made all the more impressive given he had seen his wife Laura involved in a multi-rider crash just moments before his first race, though she was ok to continue and responded by winning the tempo race in the women’s omnium.
