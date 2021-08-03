Jason Kenny became the joint most decorated British Olympian in history on Tuesday as Team GB took silver in the men’s team sprint at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo.

The Netherlands were the favourites going into the race and produced a stunning ride to beat their own Olympic record and take gold.

But Britain’s Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens were left disappointed after a blistering start proved too much for the trio to keep together, with huge gaps opening between the riders, leaving Kenny effectively to ride the whole race on his own.

The silver takes Kenny's Olympic career tally to eight medals, level with Bradley Wiggins but with a greater number of golds.

France beat Australia in the third and fourth ride-off to claim a bronze medal.

The Australians had broken the Olympic record in the heats, only to miss out on the gold medal race when both Team GB and the Netherlands subsequently broke that record.

