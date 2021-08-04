Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin made it through the opening rounds of the men’s sprint event at the Izu Velodrome on Wednesday.

Kenny in particular was pushed hard in both his 1/32 and 1/16 heats, but won both to make it safely through to the second of three days of sprint competition.

His young team-mate Carlin set an Olympic record in the qualifying flying lap, but saw that record subsequently beaten by both Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland – part of the Netherlands team sprint crew who beat Team GB to gold on Tuesday.

Silver medalists Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens Image credit: Getty Images

But Carlin says it was a relief just to have made it through the opening stages safely.

“Yeah it’s feeling good, it’s been a while since we’ve had a top-end competition so it’s good to blow the cobwebs away today,” the 24-year-old said.

“The legs weren’t feeling great after yesterday, I think Jason is feeling it a bit more in his legs today than I am, but he’s racing well.”

The silver in the team sprint saw Kenny draw level with Bradley Wiggins as the most decorated British Olympian in history.

The 33-year-old is already regarded as the most successful British cyclist in Olympic history, with his six golds and two silvers bettering the efforts of Wiggins and fellow track star Chris Hoy.

But Kenny can underline his all-time greatness with a ninth Olympic medal in the individual sprint, with the finals scheduled for Friday.

Jason Kenny of Team Great Britain competes during the Men´s sprint qualifying of the track cycling on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 04, 2021 in Izu, Japan Image credit: Getty Images

And fellow British legend Mark Cavendish says that Kenny is the embodiment of British Cycling’s successful approach over the last decade.

“Jason is a character that just gets on with the job, he always has,” Cavendish told Reshmin Chowdhury in the Eurosport Cube.

“Where Great Britain have always been good is raising the bar, every four years just building it to peak at the right moment every four years.

“Jason is the epitome of that, he does that to perfection.

He comes out, doesn’t do any media, doesn’t say how good he’s going to go, he just comes out and does the job.

“We’ve already seen it in the sprint. I think that medal’s coming, I’m pretty confident.”

