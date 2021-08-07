Great Britain's Katy Marchant fell in the quarter-finals of the women's sprint, losing to Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong..

Marchant lost the opening run of three sprints in what was a very tight affair, particularly in the final stages with both riders going toe-to-toe.

Wai Sze led off in the second but was caught out by an aggressive move over the top by Marchant.

However Wai Sze recovered and in the final inches overtook her rival for the win that put her through.

Earlier in the day, Jason Kenny safely made it through his men’s keirin repechage, topping the heat to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Kenny is bidding to win his ninth Olympic medal.

