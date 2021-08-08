Laura Kenny sprinted her way back into omnium contention by winning the tempo race with a dominant performance.

She was one of just eight riders to avoid being lapped, taking seven sprint points to best Kirsten Wild (four sprint points) of the Netherlands and secure 40 points towards her competition total.

That takes her tally to 56 and leave Kenny in fifth place halfway through the omnium, with her favoured elimination race to come next before the final points race.

Jennifer Valente followed victory in the scratch race with third in the tempo race to lead for the USA on 76 points.

There were two riders who failed to complete the second omnium event at Izu Velodrome, including Belgium's Lotte Kopecky.

Kopecky started the tempo race but pulled out after also being part of that crash in the opener.

Daria Pikulik of Poland was the other rider marked with a DNF following the tempo race.

Japan's Yumi Kajihara remains in contention for a medal, along with Anita Stenberg of Norway.

Annette Edmondson's hopes took a hit, however, as the Australian was one of those lapped in the tempo race despite taking two sprint points.

French rider Clara Copponi matched Wild and Valente with three sprint points but also lost 20 points after being lapped,

