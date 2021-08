Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Absolutely remarkable' - Italy celebrate team pursuit cycling glory and world record

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Absolutely remarkable' - Italy celebrate a truly 'dominant' team pursuit glory and also a new world record after beating Denmark in a dramatic final. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:39, 11 minutes ago