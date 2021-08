Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Bodies everywhere!’ – GB's Laura Kenny involved in huge crash in scratch race

Laura Kenny crashed out of the opening race of the omnium in a blow to her hopes of a sixth Olympic gold medal. Kenny was one of a large number of riders to hit the deck in two separate incidents towards the end of the scratch race. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:36, an hour ago