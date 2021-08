Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Boom!' - Netherlands break Olympic record as Team GB take team sprint silver medal

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Boom!' - Netherlands break the Olympic record with an absolutely superb performance as Team GB take the team sprint silver medal. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:36, an hour ago