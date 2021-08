Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'His confidence is of a level of Chris Hoy' - Wiggins compares Jack Carlin to GB cycling legend

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'His confidence is of a level of Chris Hoy' - Bradley Wiggins compares sprinter Jack Carlin to the Team GB cycling legend in terms of his skills and assurance.

00:00:39, an hour ago