Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'It's drifted away' - Team GB fade late on in women's team pursuit heat

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'It's drifted away' - Team GB fade after a very promising start in their women's team pursuit heat with Germany breaking the world record earlier on. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:06, 8 minutes ago