Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Massive mistake! What on earth!?’ – Laura Kenny's omnium hopes hit by ‘elementary’ error

Laura Kenny was eliminated seventh in the elimination race to leave her hopes of gold in the omnium hanging by a thread. There was also a surprise early exit for Kirsten Wild.

00:00:35, an hour ago