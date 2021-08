Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Oh my goodness!’ – GB's Laura Kenny excels in points race but Valente seals omnium gold

Laura Kenny finished 12 points behind the medals after a surprise early elimination in the penultimate omnium race. Japan's Yumi Kajihara survived a late crash to cling on to silver ahead of Kirsten Wild, who finally won her first Olympic medal at the age of 38.

00:00:50, an hour ago