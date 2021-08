Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Wonderfully done' - Team GB's Jack Carlin secures bronze in thrilling sprint

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Wonderfully done' - Team GB's Jack Carlin secures the bronze medal in what is a thrilling sprint for third place at the Tokyo Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:34, an hour ago