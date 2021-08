Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 - ‘She looked angry but didn’t look too bad!’ – Kenny suffers huge blow to hopes of sixth Olympic gold

Laura Kenny crashed out of the opening race of the omnium in a blow to her hopes of a sixth Olympic gold medal. Bradley Wiggins said after the race that while she was frustrated to be involved in the crash, she emerged from it fairly unscathed.

00:00:55, 14 minutes ago