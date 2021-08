Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 - ‘This time she has no answer!’ - Kelsey Mitchell wins track sprint gold

Kelsey Mitchell secured gold in the velodrome this morning as she won the women's track sprint competition. UCI world champion Emma Hinze missed out on a podium finish, as Team GB's Katy Marchant finished sixth. "The hard work has paid off," Mitchell said.

00:00:49, an hour ago