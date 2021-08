Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 - ‘What on earth were they thinking?’ – Wiggins after Kenny left rest of field ‘for dead’

Jason Kenny tore through the keirin final to win his seventh Olympic gold in Tokyo. The 33-year-old flew into a huge early lead and never looked back, crossing the line far ahead of Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and the Netherland's Harrie Lavreysen.

00:00:45, 39 minutes ago