Eurosport's Bradley Wiggins said the keirin races in the Olympics have "gone a bit soft in the past few years."

Wiggins, an Olympic gold medallist himself, was speaking after Team GB's Jack Carlin was involved in a crash in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals when Canada's Hugo Barrette crashed out after it looked like Carlin had clipped Barrette and made contact. The race was stopped after the crash.

Wiggins told Eurosport: “I think the keirin races have gone a bit soft the past few years. The keirin by its nature was rough and tumble, you were allowed to headbutt people, you were allowed to push people out of the way, and they have sanitised it the last couple of Olympic games. It has become a bit clinical and a bit wishy-washy.

"We like to see rough and tumble. What’s happening is there are crashes in straight lines and people going over the top of everyone. There is no cut and thrust. The best keirin riders were the ones who could mix it and push and it was about placing and tactical awareness, and the ability to handle your bike in small places. That has been taken away a little, but we are still having chases."

Cycling officials later ruled Carlin was allowed to progress to the next stage after investigation.

“Why not bring the rough and tumble stuff back? it makes great telly," Wiggins added.

Speaking to Wiggins after the race, Carlin said: "I've never seen a win in a keirin go like that before, normally they just let them finish. It's keirin racing it's pretty argy bargy and it was absolute chaos. I think everyone just wanted it so badly they were willing to do anything."

When asked on his prep for the final event on Sunday, Carlin said: "I slept well and at the end of the day we still have a job to do and it's all to play for tomorrow."

The keirin continues on Sunday with Carlin and Jason Kenny competing for Team GB, for the final day of the Tokyo Olympics.

