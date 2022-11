Cycling - Track

Track Champions League 2022: Matt Richardson bounces back to beat Harrie Lavreysen at TCL

The final of the keirin saw Harrie Lavreysen and Matt Richardson duel it out once more, but this time they were joined by Stefan Botticher (Germany), Shinji Nakano (Japan), Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) and Jai Angsuthasawit (Australia). However, it once again came down to the two men who have dominated the 2022 Track Champions League Sprint League.

