Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - Ed Clancy on elimination race - ‘Like a game of chess at 40mph’

The UCI Track Champions League is coming soon to a screen near you... The new series kicks off in Mallorca on Saturday 6 November, with five fast-paced meetings on the calendar to determine our champions for 2021. You can watch all of the action live on discovery+

00:00:25, 25 minutes ago